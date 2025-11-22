Live Radio
George Washington faces Morgan State, seeks to end 4-game skid

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 11:59 AM

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-4)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Revolutionaries play Morgan State.

The Revolutionaries are 1-1 in home games. George Washington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Bears are 0-2 on the road. Morgan State has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.

George Washington scores 61.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 69.8 Morgan State allows. Morgan State’s 32.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colleen Phiri averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Kamari Sims is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.0 points.

Gabrielle Johnson is averaging 11.8 points for the Lady Bears. Selina Gutierrez is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

