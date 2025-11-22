George Washington faces Morgan State, seeks to end 4-game skid

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-4) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will…

Morgan State Lady Bears (1-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-4)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Revolutionaries play Morgan State.

The Revolutionaries are 1-1 in home games. George Washington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Bears are 0-2 on the road. Morgan State has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.

George Washington scores 61.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 69.8 Morgan State allows. Morgan State’s 32.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colleen Phiri averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Kamari Sims is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.0 points.

Gabrielle Johnson is averaging 11.8 points for the Lady Bears. Selina Gutierrez is averaging 9.8 points.

