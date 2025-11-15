Fox scores 21 off the bench, Yale knocks off Stony Brook 86-79

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox’s 21 points off of the bench led Yale to an 86-79 victory against…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox’s 21 points off of the bench led Yale to an 86-79 victory against Stony Brook on Saturday.

Fox shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Bulldogs (3-0). Nick Townsend added 19 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and also had nine rebounds and six assists. Isaac Celiscar shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Erik Pratt finished with 22 points for the Seawolves (3-1). Collin O’Connor added 15 points and four assists for Stony Brook. Rob Brown III finished and Tomas Valentiny both added 13 points.

Yale’s next game is Tuesday against Rhode Island at home, and Stony Brook hosts Brown on Thursday.

