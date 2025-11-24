Fairleigh Dickinson takes on East Texas A&M following Martynov’s 23-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-4) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-4)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays East Texas A&M after Cyril Martynov scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 100-58 win over the Saint Elizabeth Eagles.

The Knights have gone 1-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions have gone 0-3 away from home. East Texas A&M is ninth in the Southland with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Folarin averaging 2.0.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 49.8% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Melson is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Knights. Eric Parnell is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 15.4 points for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 11.0 points.

