Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to face Texas Longhorns on the road

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -31.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas squares off against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Texas finished 19-16 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Longhorns averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 4-15 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Knights averaged 13.6 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

