Ellingsworth leads Arkansas State against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 95-67 win against the Christian Brothers Buccaneers.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 29-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Gaels averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc last season.

Arkansas State went 15-6 in Sun Belt play and 8-6 on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

