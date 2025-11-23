East Texas A&M visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Martynov’s 23-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-4) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-4)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts East Texas A&M after Cyril Martynov scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 100-58 win against the Saint Elizabeth Eagles.

The Knights have gone 1-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Arthur Cox averaging 2.4.

The Lions are 0-3 in road games. East Texas A&M averages 22.8 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Gianni Hunt with 4.6.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 85.2 points per game, 0.2 more than the 85.0 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 12.2 points. Martynov is shooting 62.9% and averaging 10.4 points.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 15.4 points for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

