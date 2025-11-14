Live Radio
Drake hosts SIU-Edwardsville in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-1) at Drake Bulldogs (2-1)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on SIU-Edwardsville in out-of-conference play.

Drake finished 31-4 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 6.0 on fast breaks.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Cougars shot 43.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

