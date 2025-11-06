DePaul and Stonehill meet in out-of-conference contest

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Stonehill face off…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Stonehill face off in non-conference action.

DePaul finished 11-8 at home a season ago while going 14-20 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 15.4 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Stonehill went 3-13 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

