Denver takes on No. 4 Arizona after Nelson’s 22-point game

Denver Pioneers (2-3) at Arizona Wildcats (5-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -32.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits No. 4 Arizona after Zane Nelson scored 22 points in Denver’s 83-81 win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Arizona has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 2-2 on the road. Denver is sixth in the Summit League allowing 81.2 points while holding opponents to 49.3% shooting.

Arizona is shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 49.3% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is shooting 58.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 12.0 points.

Carson Johnson is averaging 18.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 17.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

