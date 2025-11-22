Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Delaware State visits Miami…

Delaware State visits Miami (FL) on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 12:00 PM

Delaware State Hornets (2-4) at Miami Hurricanes (4-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Hornets take on Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is third in the ACC with 20.2 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 5.8.

The Hornets have gone 0-4 away from home. Delaware State gives up 72.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Miami (FL) is shooting 51.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 49.8% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4%.

Ponce James is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Zion Bethea is averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up