Delaware State visits Miami (FL) on 4-game road slide

Delaware State Hornets (2-4) at Miami Hurricanes (4-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will…

Delaware State Hornets (2-4) at Miami Hurricanes (4-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Hornets take on Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is third in the ACC with 20.2 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 5.8.

The Hornets have gone 0-4 away from home. Delaware State gives up 72.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Miami (FL) is shooting 51.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 49.8% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4%.

Ponce James is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Zion Bethea is averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.