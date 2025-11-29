Live Radio
Delaware hosts Towson in out-of-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 7:26 AM

Towson Tigers (4-3) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-2)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zoli Khalil and Towson visit Aylasia Fantrov and Delaware in non-conference action.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-1 at home. Delaware is fourth in the CUSA scoring 69.0 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 away from home. Towson is fourth in the CAA with 14.0 assists per game led by Tilda Sjokvist averaging 4.1.

Delaware is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Towson allows to opponents. Towson has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fantrov is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Trinity Vance is averaging 11.4 points.

India Johnston is averaging 13.1 points for the Tigers. Khalil is averaging 13 points.

