Dayton visits Marquette after Ross’ 31-point performance

Dayton Flyers (3-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Dayton after Chase Ross scored 31 points in Marquette’s 89-82 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 in home games. Marquette ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. Ben Gold leads the Golden Eagles with 8.4 boards.

Dayton went 23-11 overall last season while going 6-5 on the road. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

