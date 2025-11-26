Dayton Flyers play the Georgetown Hoyas

Georgetown Hoyas (5-0) vs. Dayton Flyers (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Georgetown at…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-0) vs. Dayton Flyers (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Georgetown at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Flyers have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Dayton is fourth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Hoyas are 5-0 in non-conference play. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East with 34.4 rebounds per game led by KJ Lewis averaging 6.4.

Dayton makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Georgetown has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Lewis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.