Davis scores 16 as James Madison downs Coppin State 84-70

Cliff Davis had 16 points in James Madison's 84-70 win against Coppin State on Sunday.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis had 16 points in James Madison’s 84-70 win against Coppin State on Sunday.

Davis shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (2-1). Eddie Ricks III scored 13 points and added three steals. Preston Fowler, Bradley Douglas and Justin McBride all had 11 points.

Taj Thweatt finished with 18 points and two steals for the Eagles (0-3). Coppin State also got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Demariontay Hall. Hassan Perkins also had 10 points and six assists.

Up next

Both teams next play Wednesday. James Madison visits Longwood and Coppin State takes on South Florida on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.