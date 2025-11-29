Collins and Utah State earn 84-81 OT win over Montana State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime and Utah State beat Montana…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime and Utah State beat Montana State 84-81 on Saturday.

Collins made two free throws with 40 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 69-all and Kolby King added two more to close overtime

Collins shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (7-0). Mason Falslev added 17 points while going 7 of 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had eight rebounds and five steals. Karson Templin had 15 points and finished 7 of 11 from the floor.

The Bobcats (3-5) were led by Patrick McMahon, who posted 26 points and eight rebounds. Davian Brown added 18 points and six rebounds for Montana State. Jed Miller also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Collins put up 14 points in the first half for Utah State, which led 36-34 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

