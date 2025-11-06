Chattanooga visits Saint Mary’s (CA) following Lewis’ 23-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0) Moraga, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Chattanooga after Mikey Lewis scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 84-58 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 29-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Gaels averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

Chattanooga went 29-9 overall a season ago while going 12-5 on the road. The Mocs averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 7.2 bench points last season.

