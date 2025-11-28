Charlotte 49ers take on the Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders (5-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (3-4) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -6.5; over/under is…

Richmond Spiders (5-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (3-4)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Charlotte square off in Orlando, Florida.

The 49ers have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Charlotte is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spiders have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 with 38.8 rebounds per game led by Michael Walz averaging 8.2.

Charlotte’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Charlotte gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the 49ers. Major Freeman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Aiden Argabright is averaging 11.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 10.0 points.

