Campbell Fighting Camels host the Western Carolina Catamounts in out-of-conference contest

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Western Carolina square off in non-conference action.

Campbell went 22-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Camels averaged 7.7 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Western Carolina finished 13-17 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Catamounts averaged 7.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

