Butler Bulldogs take on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (8-0) vs. Butler Bulldogs (4-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Georgia at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bulldogs have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Butler is seventh in the Big East scoring 69.6 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Lady Bulldogs have an 8-0 record in non-conference play. Georgia averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 31.3 points per game.

Butler makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.3 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (33.0%). Georgia scores 18.2 more points per game (81.3) than Butler gives up to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Saniya Jackson is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.1%.

Dani Carnegie is averaging 19.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

