Buffalo Bulls take on the VMI Keydets

VMI Keydets (3-4) vs. Buffalo Bulls (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI and Buffalo meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bulls are 5-0 in non-conference play. Buffalo is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Keydets have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. VMI has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Buffalo scores 81.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 78.1 VMI allows. VMI scores 9.7 more points per game (82.1) than Buffalo gives up (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Freitag is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.0 points.

TJ Johnson is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Keydets. Mario Tatum Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 1.3 rebounds.

