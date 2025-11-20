Bucknell takes on No. 14 St. John’s on 3-game slide

Bucknell Bison (2-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Bucknell Bison (2-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -30.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win over No. 14 St. John’s.

St. John’s went 31-5 overall a season ago while going 18-0 at home. The Red Storm allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.

The Bison are 1-2 in road games. Bucknell is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

