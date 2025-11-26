Bucknell Bison face the Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo Bulls (6-0) vs. Bucknell Bison (2-5) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under…

Buffalo Bulls (6-0) vs. Bucknell Bison (2-5)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Buffalo at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bison are 2-5 in non-conference play. Bucknell is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 6-0 in non-conference play. Buffalo is fifth in the MAC scoring 81.0 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Bucknell is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Daniel Freitag is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 15.2 points and 1.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.