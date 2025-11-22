Live Radio
Bryan Ndjonga scores 14 as Canisius holds off Maryland Eastern Shore 60-57

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 11:59 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga’s 14 points helped Canisius hold off Maryland Eastern Shore 60-57 on Friday night.

Ndjonga went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Golden Griffins (3-3). Myles Wilmoth scored nine points and added six rebounds.

The Hawks (2-5) were led by Joseph Locandro with 18 points and seven rebounds. Justin Monden added 10 points and four assists. Chris Flippin totaled seven points and eight rebounds.

