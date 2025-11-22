Bryan Ndjonga scores 14 as Canisius holds off Maryland Eastern Shore 60-57

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga’s 14 points helped Canisius hold off Maryland Eastern Shore 60-57 on Friday night. Ndjonga…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga’s 14 points helped Canisius hold off Maryland Eastern Shore 60-57 on Friday night.

Ndjonga went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Golden Griffins (3-3). Myles Wilmoth scored nine points and added six rebounds.

The Hawks (2-5) were led by Joseph Locandro with 18 points and seven rebounds. Justin Monden added 10 points and four assists. Chris Flippin totaled seven points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

