Bradley squares off against Missouri in Cypress Lake, Florida

Missouri Tigers (5-2) vs. Bradley Braves (2-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Missouri in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Bradley went 14-19 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Braves averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 6.0 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Missouri averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

