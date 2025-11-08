Boston leads Holy Cross against No. 8 BYU after 25-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -36.5; over/under…

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -36.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays No. 8 BYU after Tyler Boston scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 89-79 loss to the Providence Friars.

BYU went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 26-10 overall. The Cougars averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Holy Cross finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Crusaders averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.