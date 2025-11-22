Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Binghamton Bearcats face the…

Binghamton Bearcats face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 12:00 PM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (2-4)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore and Binghamton square off in Buffalo, New York.

The Bearcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East with 11.7 assists per game led by Jeremiah Quigley averaging 6.8.

The Hawks have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fifth in the MEAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Michael Teal averaging 1.9.

Binghamton is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 60.0 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 73.2 Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrius Lilley is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Quigley is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.2%.

Joseph Locandro averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc. Justin Monden is averaging 8.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up