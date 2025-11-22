Binghamton Bearcats face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (2-4) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5;…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (2-4)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore and Binghamton square off in Buffalo, New York.

The Bearcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East with 11.7 assists per game led by Jeremiah Quigley averaging 6.8.

The Hawks have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fifth in the MEAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Michael Teal averaging 1.9.

Binghamton is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 60.0 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 73.2 Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrius Lilley is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Quigley is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.2%.

Joseph Locandro averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc. Justin Monden is averaging 8.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.