Belmont set for road matchup with the No. 12 Tennessee Lady Volunteers

Belmont Bruins (1-1) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (2-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Tennessee hosts Belmont.

Tennessee finished 24-10 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Lady Volunteers averaged 86.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

Belmont went 26-13 overall a season ago while going 10-6 on the road. The Bruins averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

