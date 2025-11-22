Barker leads No. 15 Tennessee against Coppin State after 20-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (1-4) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (4-1) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee…

Coppin State Eagles (1-4) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (4-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee takes on Coppin State after Janiah Barker scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 85-41 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Lady Volunteers are 2-0 on their home court. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 41.6 rebounds. Lazaria Spearman paces the Lady Volunteers with 7.4 boards.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Coppin State has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lady Volunteers. Barker is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 49.0%.

Khila Morris is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Shanaii Gamble is averaging 8.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.