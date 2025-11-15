Ball State Cardinals take on the Little Rock Trojans in non-conference play

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at Ball State Cardinals (2-1) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays…

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at Ball State Cardinals (2-1)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Ball State for a non-conference matchup.

Ball State went 14-17 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Cardinals averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

Little Rock went 19-14 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 9.0 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.