Baines leads Norfolk State against No. 2 Arizona after 30-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (4-4) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits No. 2 Arizona after Rodney Baines scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 136-79 win against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Arizona is fifth in the Big 12 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 7.0.

The Spartans are 0-3 in road games. Norfolk State averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Arizona scores 85.5 points, 18.4 more per game than the 67.1 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 58.2%.

Anthony McComb III is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 assists.

