Asia Boone helps No. 16 Kentucky women rout Morgan State 101-39 at Puerto Rico Shootout

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Asia Boone came off the bench to score 21 and lead five Wildcats in double figures as No. 16 Kentucky cruised to a 101-39 victory over Morgan State on Friday’s final day of the Puerto Rico Shootout.

Boone made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for Kentucky (8-1).

Jordan Obi totaled 18 points — on 8-for-10 shooting — and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Teonni Key made all seven of her shots and both of her free throws, scoring 16. Reserve Kaelyn Carroll added 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, while Clara Strack scored 13.

Mihjae Hayes had 13 points to lead the Lady Bears (1-8), who have lost six in a row.

Strack had seven first-quarter points and Kentucky led 24-7. Obi led with six points in the second quarter and the Wildcats cruised to a 47-20 lead at halftime.

Boone sank three 3-pointers and Key scored eight on 4-for-4 shooting in a 30-point third quarter for a 77-31 advantage heading to the final quarter.

Kentucky made 40 of 69 shots (58%), including 11 of 29 from beyond the arc (38%), and 10 of 13 free throws.

Morgan State sank 12 of 37 shots (32%) overall but made 4 of 9 from distance (44%). The Lady Bears went 11 for 18 at the foul line.

Up next

Kentucky: The Wildcats travel to play the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Morgan State: The Lady Bears travel to play the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.

