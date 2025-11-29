Live Radio
Armstrong’s 12 lead UMBC past Delaware State 71-57

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 4:37 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong had 12 points in UMBC’s 71-57 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Armstrong added eight rebounds for the Retrievers (5-2). Daylon Dickerson scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 from the field and added five rebounds. Jah’likai King shot 5 for 11 to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (2-7) were led by Ponce James, who recorded 19 points. Delaware State also got 11 points from Corey Perkins.

