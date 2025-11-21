Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Andrews leads Coppin State…

Andrews leads Coppin State against VCU after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 9:43 AM

Coppin State Eagles (1-6) at VCU Rams (2-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits VCU after Torrin Andrews scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 103-62 win over the Central Penn Knights.

VCU finished 28-7 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams shot 44.5% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taj Thweatt averaging 3.5.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up