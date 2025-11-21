Andrews leads Coppin State against VCU after 20-point showing

Coppin State visits VCU after Torrin Andrews scored 20 points in Coppin State's 103-62 win over the Central Penn Knights.

Coppin State Eagles (1-6) at VCU Rams (2-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits VCU after Torrin Andrews scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 103-62 win over the Central Penn Knights.

VCU finished 28-7 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams shot 44.5% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taj Thweatt averaging 3.5.

