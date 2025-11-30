Adair scores 29 off the bench, Loyola Maryland defeats Coppin State 95-84

Adair also contributed seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (4-5).

BALTIMORE (AP) — Emmett Adair scored 29 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Maryland over Coppin State 95-84 on Sunday night.

Adair also contributed seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (4-5). Jordan Stiemke scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Jacob Theodosiou shot 3 of 8 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Hassan Perkins led the Eagles (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and five assists. Coppin State also got 11 points from Tyler Koenig. Nelson Lamizana also had 11 points and two blocks.

Loyola took the lead for good with 2:30 to go in the first half. The score was 41-39 at halftime, with Stiemke racking up 15 points. Adair scored 23 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Loyola to an 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

