Aaliyah Chavez hits 7 3s, scores 29 as No. 6 Oklahoma women beat Kansas City 89-61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Aaliyah Chavez made 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored a career high 29 points, and No. 6 Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to beat Kansas City 89-61 on Wednesday night.

Chavez, a consensus five-star recruit, was feeling it early. She scored 15 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the first half, which included two 3-pointers, then kept it going after the break by making 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

Payton Verhulst scored 13 points and Sahara Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (2-1), who were coming off a 73-59 road loss to No. 3 UCLA on Monday night.

Elauni Bennett scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting with eight rebounds, and Kelby Bannerman and Tierra Trotter added 11 points each for Kansas City (1-2).

The Roos, members of the Summit League, are coached by former OU player Dionnah-Jackson-Durrett.

Oklahoma led 20-13 midway through the first quarter but got sloppy on offense, committing three turnovers on entry passes to open players under the basket. The Roos fought back behind Bennett’s hot shooting. She made all five of her shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and her 3-point shot to start the second quarter gave the Roos a 26-24 lead.

But the Sooners outscored Kansas City 23-7 after that to lead 47-33 at halftime. OU extended their lead to 72-57 on a 3-pointer by Chavez early in the fourth quarter and led 80-59 on a layup by Brooklyn Stewart with three minutes left in the game.

Up next

Kansas City: The Roos visit Lindenwood on Monday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners host North Alabama on Friday.

