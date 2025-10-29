No. 1 Purdue has national championship hopes but Big Ten has plenty of challengers

Purdue has gone to the Sweet 16 three of the last four seasons under Matt Painter, reached the Final Four and played for a national championship.

The Boilermakers earned their first No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 three years ago and are preseason No. 1 for the first time this season.

All that’s left in West Lafayette is a national championship and that’s what the Boilermakers are eyeing with their loaded roster this season.

“At the end of the day, that’s obviously our goal — that’s everybody’s goal,” said Braden Smith, Purdue’s unanimous preseason All-American guard. “That’s been my goal for the last three years and its the goal this year, because we have the skills and the people in the room to do so. If we win it, we win it. If we don’t, we’ll try everything we can do to win it.”

The Big Ten’s last NCAA title came 25 years ago, when Tom Izzo led Michigan State to its second national championship.

Coming off a Sweet 16 run, the Boilermakers have one of the nation’s strongest returning cores with Smith, dominating big man Trey Kaufman-Renn and sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer. Purdue added one of the transfer portal’s highest-rated players in former South Dakota State center Oscar Cluff, former North Florida forward Liam Murphy and high-scoring freshman guard Omer Mayer.

“Some of our guys, it’s about their legacy — they’re going to be the all-time winningest players in school history,” Painter said. “They have a chance to go to another Final Four. They have a chance to win another Big Ten championship.”

The Boilermakers may have the best team on paper, but they’ll face a league that includes No. 7 Michigan, No. 12 UCLA, No. 17 Illinois, No. 22 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin, so it may not be easy.

Top players to watch

Braden Smith, Purdue. A unanimous choice as AP preseason All-American, Smith averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game last season.

Nate Bittle, Oregon. The 7-footer can score inside, outside and is one of the nation’s top shot blockers.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue. One of the nation’s best forwards, he earned honorable mention AP All-America honors last year after averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 59.5 percent from the field.

John Blackwell, Wisconsin. The 6-foot-4 guard does a little of everything and keys the Badgers’ offense.

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State. The 6-2 senior guard led the Buckeyes with 17.7 points per game and was ninth nationally with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.15.

Top transfers

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan. The 6-9 forward was one of the nation’s top transfers after leaving UAB and immediately gives the Wolverines a versatile player who can score, rebound and defend.

Donovan Dent, UCLA. The honorable mention AP All-America gives the Bruins an immediate boost after transferring from New Mexico, where he lead the Mountain Conference in scoring at 20.4 points per game.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa. Last season’s Missouri Valley Conference player of the year averaged 19.2 points per game at Drake.

Chad Baker-Mazara, USC. The 6-7 swingman does a little everything and played in the Final Four with Auburn last season.

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois. The son of former NBA guard Peja Stojakovic gives Brad Underwood another shooter after averaging 17.9 points per game at California last season.

Large Wolverines

Michigan had the double 7-footer punch of Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin on the way to the Sweet 16 in Dusty May’s first season a year ago.

The No. 7 Wolverines will be big again up front with the additions May made through the transfer portal.

The 6-9 Lendeborg is a potential first-round NBA pick and will be joined by former Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. (6-9) and Aday Mara (7-3), who transferred from UCLA.

Rebounds and shots inside are going to be hard to come by if May plays all three together.

Defensive Spartans

One of Tom Izzo’s calling cards at Michigan State has been defense and rebounding.

This season should be no different.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is not only one of the nation’s best point guards, he’s a superb point-of-attack defender. Jaxon Kohler, a 6-9 senior, was one of the Big Ten’s best rebounders and shot blockers. Carson Cooper is a solid 6-11 and 6-10 Jesse McCulloch will play after redshirting last season.

The Spartans were picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten and went on the win the regular-season title a year ago, yet another example of never doubting an Izzo-led team.

