Arkansas looks to build on Sweet 16 run with new recruits and transfers

Arkansas (22-14, 8-10 SEC) After a run to the Sweet 16 following a middling regular season, the No. 14 Razorbacks…

Arkansas (22-14, 8-10 SEC)

After a run to the Sweet 16 following a middling regular season, the No. 14 Razorbacks enter the second year of the John Calipari era having to replace their top three scorers from last season. Calipari reloaded with a highly-rated freshman recruiting class and the Razorbacks picked up a pair of all-conference big men from the portal to bolster a frontcourt that was outrebounded in league play more often than not last season.

Players to watch

Darius Acuff (freshman, G, 6-2). Acuff is the star recruit of Calipari’s 2025 class. He should step into the point guard role that Boogie Fland handled a year ago before transferring to Florida.

DJ Wagner (junior, G, 6-4, 11.2 ppg). Wagner is the only returner who averaged double-figure scoring last season. His experience playing both point and off guard should help bring Acuff and fellow freshman Meleek Thomas along.

Trevon Brazile (senior, F, 6-10, 6.8 ppg). Brazile’s points-per-game totals belie his importance. He was the team’s best player in the late-season run the Razorbacks needed just to make the NCAA Tournament.

Departures and arrivals

Fland is gone, and top scorer Adou Thiero was lost to the NBA.

Acuff and Thomas were both McDonald’s All-Americans last season in high school, while 6-foot-7 guard Isaiah Sealy ranked in the top 100. They’re joined in the frontcourt by Florida State transfer Malique Ewin (6-11, senior, C, 14.2 ppg) and longtime SEC veteran Nick Pringle (6-10, senior, F, 9.5 ppg), who played two seasons at Alabama before playing last year at South Carolina.

Top games

The Razorbacks have five ranked opponents during non-conference play. Texas Tech, the team that knocked the Razorbacks out the NCAA Tournament last year is one of them. They will league play against No. 18 Tennessee at home on Jan. 3. Calipari will face his old Kentucky team in Fayetteville on Jan. 30. And Arkansas travels to defending national champion Florida during the stretch run, Feb. 28.

Facts and figures

Not only have the Razorbacks started the last two years of SEC play at 1-6, but before that they went 1-5, 0-3 and 1-4. Still, Arkansas has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in four of those five seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 all four times. … Arkansas will play 19 games against teams that made the Big Dance last year, including all four Final Four teams in Duke, Michigan State, Houston and Auburn.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.