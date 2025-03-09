Towson takes on Drexel in CAA Tournament

The Tigers are 16-2 against CAA opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Towson has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Drexel Dragons (18-14, 10-9 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (21-10, 16-2 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays in the CAA Tournament against Drexel.

The Tigers are 16-2 against CAA opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Towson has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dragons are 10-9 in CAA play.

Towson is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.