Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Lawrence and Coppin State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-16, 6-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (17-11, 8-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore after Laila Lawrence scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 73-59 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles are 7-2 on their home court. Coppin State is second in the MEAC scoring 64.9 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 6-6 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coppin State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 59.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 64.3 Coppin State gives up.

The Eagles and Hawks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is averaging 16.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Mahogony Lester averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Zamara Haynes is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

