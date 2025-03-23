Maryland and Colorado State play in second round of NCAA Tournament

No. 11 Maryland and Colorado State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

Colorado State Rams (26-9, 19-4 MWC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (26-8, 15-7 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Maryland and Colorado State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten play is 15-7, and their record is 11-1 against non-conference opponents. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.0.

The Rams are 19-4 against MWC teams. Colorado State scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Maryland averages 81.6 points, 14.4 more per game than the 67.2 Colorado State allows. Colorado State scores 8.8 more points per game (75.3) than Maryland allows (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Derik Queen is averaging 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nique Clifford is averaging 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.