Stines leads Washington against No. 16 Maryland after 28-point game

Maryland Terrapins (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-9, 5-6 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts No. 16 Maryland after Hannah Stines scored 28 points in Washington’s 82-71 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Huskies are 10-4 on their home court. Washington is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terrapins are 8-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 8.3.

Washington makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Maryland has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Terrapins square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.7 points. Sayvia Sellers is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

