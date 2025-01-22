Youngstown State faces Cleveland State following Watkins’ 21-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (8-11, 3-6 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-4, 7-2 Horizon) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (8-11, 3-6 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-4, 7-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Cleveland State after Jewel Watkins scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 67-61 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings have gone 6-1 at home. Cleveland State is the best team in the Horizon with 15.2 fast break points.

The Penguins have gone 3-6 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 7.1.

Cleveland State averages 76.1 points, 15.7 more per game than the 60.4 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 58.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 60.2 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The Vikings and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is shooting 43.7% and averaging 20.4 points for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Watkins is averaging 14.1 points for the Penguins. Gregory is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.