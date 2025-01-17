Xavier visits No. 7 Marquette after Conwell’s 34-point game

Xavier Musketeers (11-7, 3-4 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-2, 6-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (11-7, 3-4 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-2, 6-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays No. 7 Marquette after Ryan Conwell scored 34 points in Xavier’s 69-63 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles are 10-0 in home games. Marquette scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Musketeers are 3-4 in conference games. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 5.9.

Marquette scores 80.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 69.4 Xavier allows. Xavier scores 10.9 more points per game (78.3) than Marquette allows to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Freemantle is averaging 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

