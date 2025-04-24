Fordham basketball hit with NCAA sanctions for improper benefits to recruits

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham men’s basketball must vacate wins across two seasons and former coach Keith Urgo was hit…

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham men’s basketball must vacate wins across two seasons and former coach Keith Urgo was hit with a two-year show cause under NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations.

The Rams were placed on three years of probation and must vacate 41 wins over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons for impermissible benefits during recruiting visits. The program also was fined $35,000 plus 2% of the men’s basketball budget.

Former director of basketball operations Trevonn Morton was hit with a three-year show cause for misleading NCAA investigators and former athletic director Edward Kull was hit with a one-year show cause.

Fordham said in a statement is cooperated with the NCAA Committee on Infractions and self-imposed sanctions prior to completion of the investigation.

The improper benefits included a photo shoot at Times Square, jet ski rentals and tickets to New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and New York Giants games.

Urgo was fired on March 20 following the Rams’ second straight losing season and a last-place finish in the Atlantic 10.

