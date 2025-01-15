Woodward’s 16 lead Colgate past Navy 73-66

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jeff Woodward scored 16 points as Colgate beat Navy 73-66 on Wednesday night. Woodward added eight…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jeff Woodward scored 16 points as Colgate beat Navy 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Woodward added eight rebounds, six assists, and five blocks for the Raiders (7-11, 4-1 Patriot League). Brady Cummins scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Nicolas Louis-Jacques shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Austin Benigni finished with 25 points and eight assists for the Midshipmen (5-13, 2-3). Cam Cole added 14 points for Navy. Donovan Draper finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Colgate took a 16-8 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Led by 12 first-half points from Cummins, Colgate carried a 33-32 lead into the break. Louis-Jacques’ 3-pointer with 17:30 left in the second half gave Colgate the lead for good at 39-37.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.