Wieland has 20, Chattanooga beats Wofford 83-81 in OT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland had 20 points in Chattanooga’s 83-81 overtime victory over Wofford on Wednesday night.

Wieland also added five rebounds for the Mocs (11-7, 3-2 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Honor Huff went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Terriers (9-9, 3-2) were led by Justin Bailey, who posted 22 points. Dillon Bailey added 21 points for Wofford. Kyler Filewich had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Chattanooga visits Furman and Wofford plays Mercer at home.

