Wichita State wins 68-59 against Charlotte

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Corey Washington’s 16 points helped Wichita State defeat Charlotte 68-59 on Tuesday night.

Washington also had seven rebounds for the Shockers (11-6, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Harlond Beverly scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Xavier Bell had 10 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Nik Graves led the 49ers (7-11, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Charlotte also got 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Giancarlo Rosado. Rich Rolf also recorded eight points. The 49ers prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Wichita State took the lead with 5:19 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 31-27 at halftime, with Washington racking up 11 points. Wichita State turned a four-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 49-37 lead with 10:28 left in the half. Ronnie DeGray III scored eight second-half points in the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

