Welling has 24 in Utah Valley’s 70-66 win against Seattle U

SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Welling’s 24 points helped Utah Valley defeat Seattle University 70-66 on Saturday.

Welling also contributed seven rebounds for the Wolverines (15-6, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Dominick Nelson scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Ethan Potter finished 3 of 6 from the floor to finish with six points. The Wolverines picked up their 10th straight win.

The Redhawks (8-12, 3-3) were led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Paris Dawson added 11 points and two steals for Seattle. Maleek Arington finished with 10 points, five assists and three steals.

