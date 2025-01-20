Vincent leads New Orleans against Northwestern State after 28-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (4-14, 2-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-10, 4-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Orleans Privateers (4-14, 2-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-10, 4-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Northwestern State after Jamond Vincent scored 28 points in New Orleans’ 82-73 victory against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 6-3 at home. Northwestern State ranks eighth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Willie Williams leads the Demons with 7.0 boards.

The Privateers are 2-5 in Southland play. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by James White averaging 10.6.

Northwestern State averages 71.4 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 84.3 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Demons and Privateers face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Demons.

White is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

