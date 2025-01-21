Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Vander Baan, Lafayette Leopards…

Vander Baan, Lafayette Leopards take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

The Associated Press

January 21, 2025, 3:42 AM

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-9, 3-3 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milos Ilic and Loyola (MD) host Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette in Patriot League action Wednesday.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Leopards are 2-4 in conference games. Lafayette ranks third in the Patriot League shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Loyola (MD) scores 70.6 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 69.6 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Greyhounds and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilic is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds.

Vander Baan is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up