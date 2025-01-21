Vander Baan, Lafayette Leopards take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Milos Ilic and Loyola (MD) host Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette in Patriot League action Wednesday.

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-9, 3-3 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milos Ilic and Loyola (MD) host Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette in Patriot League action Wednesday.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Leopards are 2-4 in conference games. Lafayette ranks third in the Patriot League shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Loyola (MD) scores 70.6 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 69.6 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Greyhounds and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilic is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds.

Vander Baan is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.